Scottsdale Public Library launches summer reading program

Scottsdale Public Library is partnering with Maricopa County Reads to create a summer reading program for participants of all ages.
Registration for this program opened Monday, May 1 and is open to children, teenagers and adults, according to a press release.
In order to win prizes, participants must earn points and they can do that by reading, completing challenges and attending library events, a release states.
While registration begins May 1, participants can start logging their reading and activities starting June 1 and running through Aug. 1.
Some prizes available range from a free meal at Chipotle to a free book.
Scottsdale Public Library has decided to make this summer reading event for families because it agrees with author Neil Gaiman’s statement to read for pleasure because it can help readers learn and exercise their imaginations.
The library also cites Mr. Gaiman’s statement further, agreeing with the notion parents should read aloud to their children because it benefits them and creates bonding time with no distractions, a release states.
This idea goes along with the theme for the summer reading program, which is “Build a Better World.”
