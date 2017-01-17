Scottsdale Schools Governing Board elects 2017 officers

The Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board has elected Barbara Perleberg to serve as its president and Pam Kirby to serve as vice president.
The reorganization took place at the governing board’s Jan. 12 study session.
“It is an honor to serve our governing board and the new direction of the Scottsdale Unified School District in this capacity,” said President Perleberg in a
press release. “Our community has never been more unified in its focus on learning in the classroom. As presient, I will be dedicated to that focus and work hard to support the exciting vision of SUSD’s future.”
This is Ms. Perleberg’s first time heading up the governing board. She served as its vice president last year and was first elected to the board in 2012, the release stated.
“It’s an exciting time in SUSD as we have tremendous momentum heading into the future,” said Vice President Kirby, in the release. “With a focus on stretch learning for every student and strong leadership, SUSD is poised to meet the high expectations of our community. IT is truly an honor and a privilege to serve, and I am grateful for the opportunity.”
This is the first time Ms. Kirby as served a vice president. She served as board president in 2013, and was first elected to the board in 2010, the release stated.
Joining Ms. Perleberg, Ms. Kirby and Kim Hartmann on the 2017 SUSD Governing Board are newcomers Allyson Beckham and Sandy KRavetz, who, with Ms. Perleberg, were unopposed in the November 2016 general election.
