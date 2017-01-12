Scottsdale Schools hosts annual district spelling bee Jan. 20

Jan 12th, 2017 Comments:

This year, 24 Scottsdale Unified School District students representing their schools will compete for the title of District Spelling Champion on Jan. 20.

School Bee winners from Arcadia Neighborhood Learning Center, Anasazi Elementary, Cheyenne Traditional, Cherokee Elementary, Cochise Elementary, Cocopah Middle, Copper Ridge, Desert Canyon Elementary, Desert Canyon Middle, Hohokam Traditional, Hopi Elementary, Ingleside Middle, Kiva Elementary, Laguna Elementary, Mohave Middle, Mountainside Middle, Navajo Elementary, Pima Elementary, Pueblo Elementary, Redfield Elementary, Sequoya Elementary, Tavan Elementary, Tonalea and Yavapai Elementary schools will participate in the District Spelling Bee.

Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m., and the bee starts at 9 a.m., inside the Arcadia High school auditorium, 4703 E. Indian School Road.

The first place winner and five runners-up will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee, according to a press release.

Dr. Karen Benson, SUSD executive director of teaching and learning, will deliver opening remarks, provide introductions and present the rules of the bee.

Nancy Norman, SUSD communications specialist, will pronounce the spelling bee words.

District bee judges are K-12 Science Academic Coach Barbara Reinert; Elementary Math Academic Coach Kelly Davis; and K-12 Fine Arts Academic Coach Michael Miller.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie