Scottsdale Schools hosts annual district spelling bee Jan. 20

This year, 24 Scottsdale Unified School District students representing their schools will compete for the title of District Spelling Champion on Jan. 20.
School Bee winners from Arcadia Neighborhood Learning Center, Anasazi Elementary, Cheyenne Traditional, Cherokee Elementary, Cochise Elementary, Cocopah Middle, Copper Ridge, Desert Canyon Elementary, Desert Canyon Middle, Hohokam Traditional, Hopi Elementary, Ingleside Middle, Kiva Elementary, Laguna Elementary, Mohave Middle, Mountainside Middle, Navajo Elementary, Pima Elementary, Pueblo Elementary, Redfield Elementary, Sequoya Elementary, Tavan Elementary, Tonalea and Yavapai Elementary schools will participate in the District Spelling Bee.
Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m., and the bee starts at 9 a.m., inside the Arcadia High school auditorium, 4703 E. Indian School Road.
The first place winner and five runners-up will advance to the Regional Spelling Bee, according to a press release.
Dr. Karen Benson, SUSD executive director of teaching and learning, will deliver opening remarks, provide introductions and present the rules of the bee.
Nancy Norman, SUSD communications specialist, will pronounce the spelling bee words.
District bee judges are K-12 Science Academic Coach Barbara Reinert; Elementary Math Academic Coach Kelly Davis; and K-12 Fine Arts Academic Coach Michael Miller.
