Sonoran Trails Middle School recognized nationally

Bill Dolezal, principal of Sonoran Trails Middle School, accepted the award for second place in the National Spanish Instruction Award from the Embassy of Spain at an award ceremony May 5 at the former residence of the Ambassador of Spain in Washington D.C.
Ambassador Pedro Morenés hosted the event as Counselor of Education for the U.S. and Canada María José Fabre González accompanied the ambassador at the event, according to a press release.
Ms. González highlighted the work of all participating schools, especially the winners of the contest, a release states.
“They contribute every day to the spread of the Spanish language and culture and make possible the integration of both English and Spanish as vehicles for learning,” she said in a release.
Along with the award’s prestige, STMS received a sponsorship from Mester for four staff members to attend a summer class in Spain and a $400 donation of Spanish books and materials to use in their classrooms.
“At STMS we truly believe that learning a second language is a worldwide commitment and we thank Spain and the Spanish Embassy for their assistance in helping us teach our students in Arizona Spanish,” Mr. Dolezal said in a prepared statement.
