Student-funded yoga wall bolsters program at SCC

The Scottsdale Community College yoga instruction program now boasts a professional yoga wall, thanks to a student-led fundraising plan that netted more than $6,000.
The fundraising included personal donations, primarily from students, that ranged from $20 to $2,000, proceeds from T-shirt sales and $1,000 from the college’s Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance department budget.
SCC’s Facilities Department built and installed the wall, saving about $8,000 in projected costs from outside vendors, according to a press release.
Located inside SCC’s Fitness and Wellness Center, the wall, which stands 8 feet by 20 feet, assists those studying and practicing yoga in achieving some of the practice’s more difficult poses through a sophisticated system of bars, belts, ropes and pulleys,
According to Carlyn Sikes, residential faculty and director of the Yoga Instruction Program at SCC, the wall can accommodate multiple students at once, making it a valuable tool for group learning and teaching sessions.
“Users utilize the wall’s rope and pulley system to help enhance their asana [poses],” Ms. Sikes said in the press release. “People who may have a difficult time with certain poses, whether due to balance issues or other physical limitations, can use the ropes to enhance or make a difficult pose accessible.”
The yoga wall concept was introduced decades ago by BKS Iyengar, one of the world’s leading yoga teachers who is regarded as having been “the father of modern yoga,” according to Ms. Sikes.
Ms. Sikes designed the curriculum for SCC’s Yoga Instruction Program, which includes certificate programs for yoga teaching and yoga therapy. Under her instruction, students study the philosophy and history of yoga, biomechanics, anatomy, detailed postural alignment, therapeutics, and the art of teaching yoga.
SCC’s Yoga Instruction Program has 15 to 25 students enrolled at any given point, the release stated. Ms. Sikes credits the yoga wall with further distinguishing the college and the program, which serves students ranging in age from 20 to 60 years old and up.
To learn more about SCC’s Yoga Instruction Program, visit http://www.scottsdalecc.edu or call 480-423-6771.
