Student fundraising results in 5,000 donated meals

Approximately 100 residents and Boosterthon team members packed and donated 5,000 meals for Phoenix food banks, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Desert Trails Elementary School.
This giveback day was a part of Boosterthon’s 2016-17 giving initiative, coined A Million Students Strong.
In partnership with Feeding America, Boosterthon seeks to donate 160,000 meals to local food banks across the country.
Boosterthon is a nine-day fitness, leadership and character education experience for students that raises money for their school by garnering pledges for each lap they run in the program’s culminating event, The Boosterthon Fun Run, according to a press release.
Because of the hard work of the students, faculty members and parents in the Phoenix area, Boosterthon provides three meals for a local food bank when a class reaches $30 per lap during the Boosterthon Fun Run.
So many classes were able to reach this milestone, approximately 5,000 meals were able to be packed and donated.
During the Boosterthon Fun Run, students run on average 30-35 laps, the release stated. Students learn how to be active, and the run allows them to feel a part of the community as parents, teachers and friends cheer them on.
Desert Trails Elementary is at 4315 E. Cashman Dr., and is a part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District.
For more information go to www.boosterthon.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.