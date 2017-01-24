Sunrise Middle School student wins PVSchools spelling bee

Pictured from left is Samuel Rimmer, Superintendent Dr. James P. Lee and Nicola Ferguson. (submitted photo)

Nicola Ferguson, an eighth grade student at Sunrise Middle School, won the PVSchools spelling bee held on Friday, Jan. 20.

The spelling bee lasted 32 rounds, and the winning word was glockenspiel.

Last May, Nicola represented Arizona at the 89th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee, according to a press release.

Samuel Rimmer, a fifth grade student at Boulder Creek Elementary School, was the runner-up.

In addition, other school bee winners will represent PVSchools at the Regional II Spelling Bee on Friday, Feb. 17 in the Fine Arts Center at Cave Creek Unified School District.

