SUSD athletes to be honored at All-City Awards banquet

The Scottsdale Unified School District will host its annual All-City Athletic Fall Sports Awards Banquet to honor athletes from all five of its high schools on Jan. 23.
The banquet provides an opportunity to recognize and honor the accomplishments — both academic and athletic — of athletes who took part in SUSD’s fall sports programs, according to a press release.
Eighty athletes who were a part of high school football, swimming and diving, cross country, badminton, golf and volleyball teams will be honored at the event. Attendance is by invitation only, the release stated.
Scholarships from the Scottsdale Charros Foundation will be awarded, the release stated. The event is sponsored by the Scottsdale Unified School District Foundation, the Scottsdale Charro Foundation, the Larry Hellestrae Foundation and Sports Destination Network, Inc.
There will be two additional banquets this year to honor winter and spring sports participants:
- March 20 — Basketball, soccer and wrestling
- May 15 — Baseball, softball, tennis and track
The banquet will be 6 p.m. at McCormick Scottsdale Lakeside Ballroom, 7401 N. Scottsdale Road.
Keynote speaker, Valley sportscaster Kevin McCable will be featured, in addition to SUSD coaches, athletic directors, students and parents.
