SUSD calls special meeting to approve Dr. McNeil resignation
A special Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meeting was held April 12, to approve the provisional resignation of Dr. David McNeil, Assistant Superintendent.
The meeting at 9 a.m. at the SUSD district office, 7575 E. Main Street.
SUSD did not respond to inquiries about the governing board meeting.
