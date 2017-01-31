Teen artists earn honors at high school art exhibit ceremony

Three Paradise Valley Unified School District art students received accolades at the 2017 New Horizons High School Student Art Exhibition awards ceremony.
The ceremony was held Jan. 21 at the Shemer Art Center, 5005 E. Camelback Road, where their artwork will be on display until Feb. 2, according to a press release.
In all, there are 65 works of arts on display, which represents 60 high schools across the Valley.
The following PVSchools students won awards:
- James Hughes, a senior at Pinnacle High School, received the Ted Decker Award. His Advanced Placement Studio Art teacher is Mrs. Jina Ferraro.
- Madelynn Backe, a junior at Pinnacle High School, received the Marjon Ceramics Award. Her Ceramics 3-4 teacher is Mrs. Lisa Balach.
- Kiana Rabouin, a junior at Shadow Mountain High School, received the Thomas Wood Award. Her Advanced Drawing teacher is Ms. Tia Tull.
