Theater Works offers youth acting class over winter break

Theater Works presents a five-day winter workshop as part of its YouthWorks Academy taking place during winter break.
Students in the full-day workshop will shape an original piece of theater completely created by the student actors. The “devised” play will be created entirely from the ensemble’s input and performed on the Theater Works Mainstage.
The Winter Workshop takes place 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 26 – 30. Tuition is $225. The program will be taught by Layne Racowsky, MFA.
Theater Works Youth Works Academy is geared toward fostering young actors to develop and hone their acting and stage-presence skills. Focus is on building confidence through individual and group achievements offering a wide range of programs for aspiring actors with varying degrees of skill and experience.
Academy classes culminate with a classroom sharing or performance of understanding for friends and family to attend.
Class will be held at Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 8355 W. Peoria Ave., Peoria. Academy classes require a minimum of eight students for a class to take place. If registered for a class that is cancelled all monies will be fully refunded.
To register for a YouthWorks Academy class, contact the box office at 623-815-7930 or visit http://theaterworks.org/youth-works-academy/.
Theater Works is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children, patrons and artists to experience theater that inspires, enriches and enlightens through the experience of the performing arts. For more information, call 623-815-7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.