Two Scottsdale students named finalists in youth recipe contest

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona just announced this year’s finalists for the Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge and two Scottsdale students made the cut.
Saint John XXIII student Katie Cafferelli, 11, with her recipe “Totally Avesome” and North Ranch Elementary student Suzette Jones, 10, with her recipe “Tomatocado Salad” are among five finalist which a local panel of experts selected, according to a press release.
Top recipes were chosen based on their inventiveness, taste, nutritional value and ease of preparation. Recipes are now going head-to-head in a public vote to determine the 2017 grand-prize winner, a release states.
Residents across Arizona are encouraged to visit www.walkonaz.com and watch videos from each kid chef finalist discussing their creative process and motivation for entering this year’s contest.
Voting will take place online between now and Tuesday, Feb. 21. The grand-prize winner will be announced on or around Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Recipes were received in January during a call for entries from 9-12-year-old chefs in Arizona.
To be considered, recipe entries had to be a healthy hot or cold side dish, include at least one fruit and/or vegetable and be able to be prepared in 20 minutes or less.
This year’s finalists had the chance to sample their dishes for 100 guests at a Phoenix Suns home game.
The goal of the Walk On! Kids Cooking Challenge is to inspire healthy cooking and eating among Arizona’s children and their families. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona understands that building healthy eating habits for our kids helps combat the alarming childhood obesity rate in Arizona.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.