Valley of the Sun JCC hosts summer camp sneak peek

The Valley of the Sun JCC is hosting a sneak peek of the fun and enriching activities it has planned for its Shemesh Summer Camp, including an opportunity to tour the facility and meet staff at a Feb. 26 event.
Interested families, parents and children are invited to the Valley of the Sun JCC, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. to learn about the 10-week children’s camp.
“We have a wonderful 10 weeks of camp planned this summer, including circus school, science, theater, sports, traditional camp and more! We even have exciting travel camps to Vegas, San Diego and Disney for our older campers going into grades 6-8,” said Megan Rich, director of youth and camping, in a press release. “We invite the community to come experience some of our fun camp activities and learn how a summer at Shemesh will give children memories to last a lifetime.”
In addition to the activities, parents and children can meet the staff and tour The J, which includes two indoor basketball courts, two heated pools, splash pad, rock wall and more.
Shemesh Summer Camp includes 10 weeks of camp, May 30-Aug. 4. Parents who register their child before March 12 will save the $50 administration fee and $100 on four weeks or more of camp, the press release stated.
Shemesh Sneak Peek is free and open to the community.
For more information and to register for Shemesh Camp at The J, contact 480-634-4949 or youth@vosjcc.org.
