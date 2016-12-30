Valley Youth Theatre begins winter classes on Jan. 7

Valley Youth Theatre’s winter session of classes for students ranging in age from 3 to 17 begins Jan. 7.
Classes run for eight weeks and are open to students of all experience levels. Actors will have the opportunity to showcase newly acquired skills on stage for friends and family in a performance at the conclusion of the winter session.
Days and times vary according to class. Most classes take place at Valley Youth Theatre, 525 N. First St., Phoenix. Call 602-252-8188 or visit the VYT box office, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visit www.vyt.com.
Classes offered include:
* Improvisation, for ages 12-17.
This is a weekly class that focuses on the fundamentals of improvisation through exercises that help to develop strong ensemble and character work. Develop stage presence as well as patience, self-confidence, story building, quick thinking, good communication skills and a respect for other performers and their creativity.
Class is held 5-6:30 p.m. Mondays, beginning Jan. 9. Cost is $165, plus registration.
* Musical Theater, for ages 5-8 and 9-12.
This is a weekly class that will teach students the elements of musical theater, including: acting, dance, diction, pitch, rhythm, tempo and ensemble work. Students perform ensemble numbers from Broadway shows for their showcase.
Classes for 5-8 are held 5-6:20 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 10.
Classes for 9-12 are 6:40-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Cost is $165 plus registration.
* Acting Technique, for ages 7-11.
This class is designed to help unlock imagination and build an arts foundation by studying the fundamentals of acting including: voice, movement, characterization and stage direction.
A professional performing arts instructor will show unique ways to better approach the stage by teaching methods to sharpen audition and performance skills, understand direction, make adjustments and make strong choices.
Class is 5-6:20 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 11. Cost is $165 plus registration.
* Acting OUT, for ages 12-17.
Students are given the tools to tackle any classical, contemporary or original script. The class will focus on building and deepening fundamental skills; relationship, conflict, action and personalization through the use of challenging and fun exercises.
Class is 6:40-8 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 11. Cost is $165 plus registration.
* Triple Threat, for ages 12-17.
Triple Threat is a weekly class for the serious performer who wants to focus on the big three performing arts disciplines: acting, dance and voice. Each session focuses more in depth on a different discipline.
Classes are 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Jan. 12. Cost is $165 plus registration.
* Treasure Trunk Theatre, for ages 5-8.
Explore the world of drama and dance using the themes and music from favorite stories. Each day will be filled with dramatic games to warm up bodies and voices and get imaginations ready for theatrical exploration.
Students will learn theater skills and terms, engage in dramatic play, explore dance and movement.
Classes are 9-9:45 a.m. Saturdays, beginning Jan. 7. Cost is $115 plus registration.
* Play Pretend!,” for ages 3-4.
Play Pretend introduces young children to theater through role playing and movement. Each week little actors embark on a new adventure in play and creativity.
Classes are 10-10-45 a.m. Saturdays, beginning Jan. 7. Cost is $115 plus registration.
* Musical Theater for ages 5-8 and 9-12.
This is a weekly class that will teach students elements of musical theater including: acting, dance, diction, pitch, rhythm, tempo and ensemble work.
Classes are 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays for ages 5-8, and 12:40-2 p.m. Saturdays for ages 9-12. Classes begin Jan. 7.
Cost is $165 plus registration.
