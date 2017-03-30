The Rotary Club of Scottsdale, Paradise Valley Rotary Club, former Airpark Rotary Rotarians and community volunteers gathered March 23 at Chaparral High School for 2017 Youth Salute Leadership individual student interviews.
High school students from 11 different Scottsdale high schools were interviewed individually during a three-hour period of judging.
Rotary Club of Scottsdale Committee Co-chairs Mike Savastio and Sara Crosby-Hartman, along with, Club President Mary Blank, celebrated another great year of turnout of judges and students.
Eight teams of three-to-four Rotarians and community volunteers enjoyed the opportunity to meet and interview 50 of Scottsdale’s recognized teen leaders.
Rotarians Max Rumbaugh and David Bertelli took time before each interview to share and advise each student about interviewing best practices.
The 2017 Rotary Club of Scottsdale Youth Salute Committee also included: Rotarians Jeanette Griswold, Peggy Steele, Barbara Warren and James Casey, along with Dr. Honora Norton.
Youth Salute is a recognition program for high school juniors who are leadership achievers. The program is designed to applaud young people who are good citizens, have at least a B grade point average, and have been elected to a leadership position by their peers, in their schools and or community organizations.
All students interviewed will be introduced and semi-finalists will be announced during a program planned 5:45 p.m. April 4 at Scottsdale Community College.
All Youth Salute candidates, Rotarians, guests, parents and student counselors are invited to the special evening to celebrate the community’s young leaders.
Last year’s Youth Salute winners Alexis Scott and Nick Basch from DesertMountainHigh School and Emily Wood from XavierHigh School will be on hand to share their Youth Salute conference experiences.
Nationally recognized Coach John Avianantos will be on hand as the evening’s keynote speaker. At the event, special acknowledgement and gratitude is extended to the parents and school counselors for mentoring Scottsdale’s teen leaders.
Each of the semi-finalists will be given two minutes to answer a “final question” on stage. The judges, who will select four 2017 winners, are Dr. Jan Gehler, president of Scottsdale Community College; Mary Blank, Rotary Club of Scottsdale president, and Adam Evans, president of Paradise Valley Rotary Club.
Winners receive scholarships and trips to a Youth Salute Leadership Town Meeting on Tomorrow Conference held Oct. 21-24, 2017 at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
