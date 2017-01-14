Arizona Musicfest kicks off 26th Winter Festival Jan. 27

The Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival’s 26th season includes 18 concerts featuring Grammy Award winners Chris Botti, Manhattan Transfer and Patti Austin and Kennedy Center Honoree Mavis Staples on a schedule showcasing classical, jazz, bluegrass, Broadway, pop, folk and rock-and-roll tribute-band concerts.
Performances begin Jan. 27 with Botti’s uniquely expressive sound and soaring musical imagination 7:30 p.m. at Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, in Scottsdale.
Tickets are $34 to $82.
The schedule through March 10 includes:
• Young Musicians Winter Concert, 2 pm. Jan. 29 at Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix. Tickets: $20.
• “Mirage: Visions of Fleetwood Mac,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24 to $67.
• Nicole Pesce (Arizona Spotlight Artist), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Fairway House at Grayhawk, 8620 E. Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale. Tickets: $52.
• The Manhattan Transfer, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $34-$76.
• Cantus, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Musical Instrument Museum. Tickets: $49 and $59.
• “A Band Called Honalee: The ‘60s of Peter, Paul and Mary,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24-$67.
• Kruger Brothers bluegrass trio and Kontras Quartet classical string ensemble, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24-$67.
• “A Broadway Romance,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24 to $67.
• Bob Moody & Friends with Broadway’s Telly Leung, Feb. 16 at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. at Fairway House at Grayhawk. Tickets: $59.
• Festival Orchestra Chamber Players: Bach, Mozart & Stravinsky, 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church. Tickets: $47 and $67.
• Beethoven’s “Triple” Concerto and Saint Saens’ “Organ” Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at La Casa de Cristo Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale. Tickets: $24-$76.
• Midori (Featured Artist) with The Festival Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at La Casa de Cristo Church. Tickets: $45 to $100.
• “Ella at 100,” featuring Patti Austin with The Festival Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24 to $76.
• “Italian” Symphony & Opera: Pagliacci in Concert Featuring Stars of the Metropolitan Opera, 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at La Casa de Cristo Church. Tickets: $24 to $76.
• “We’ve Only Just Begun: The Carpenters Remembered,” 7:30 p.m. March 2 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $24 to $67.
• Mavis Staples (Musicfest Legend), 7:30 p.m. March 6 at Highlands Church. Tickets: $34 to $76.
• “Decades of Divas: From Billie and Aretha to Celine and Barbra,” 7:30 p.m. March 10 at Highlands Church. Tickets $24 to $67.
Visit www.azmusicfest.org or call 480-840-0457.
Founded in 1991, Arizona Musicfest, a nonprofit arts organization based in North Scottsdale, produces an annual concert festival as well as important music education and youth performance opportunities for children throughout the Greater Phoenix area.
