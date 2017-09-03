Salt River Fields presents 8th annual Arizona Taco Festival Oct. 14-15

The eighth annual Arizona Taco Festival blends a fierce taco competition, Chihuahua beauty pageant, lucha libre wrestlers, cocktail competitions and a new state-of-the-art ticketing system Oct. 14-15 at Salt River Fields.
With over 50 restaurants from across the state whipping up unique taco varieties ranging from chicken, pork, beef, and seafood to veggie, dessert, and everything in between, the Taco Competition takes place both Saturday and Sunday.
Fifty National Taco Association judges will dole out a $10,000 cash prize purse to winners.
Tacos are available for only $2 each to festivalgoers. Last year, the festival sold over 100,000 tacos to over 30,000 fans. In addition, salsa, guacamole and other Mexican-inspired fare round out the weekend for a true foodie fiesta.
The event also incluces a Tequila Expo on Oct. 14 and Margarita Expo on Oct. 15; the Ay Chihuahua Beauty Pageant on Oct. 15 and lucha libre wrestling shows all weekend.
The taco-centric weekend will feature a new RFID cashless ticketing system. Attendees will now use RFID wristbands to purchase food and drinks around the event.
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick is an entertainment and sports facility that is the spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.
For more information, visit www.aztacofestival.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.