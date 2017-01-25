Author shares Holocaust story at talks in Scottsdale, TPV

Marty Brounstein, author of “Two Among the Righteous Few: A Story of Courage in the Holocaust,” returns to the Valley for a sixth consecutive winter to share his inspirational interfaith story of courage, compassion, and rescue.
In his engaging storytelling presentations, Mr. Brounstein tells about a Christian couple from the Netherlands, Frans and Mien Wijnakker, who despite risk and danger saved the lives of over two dozen Jews during World War II and the Holocaust. His inspirational and true story has even caught the attention of a Hollywood production company where efforts are underway to turn it into a feature film.
Mr. Brounstein will be sharing his story at several speaking engagement throughout the Valley:
* Interfaith Community Spiritual Center, 952 E. Baseline Road, No. 102, Mesa, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
* Valley Presbyterian Church’s Encore University Program, 6947 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.
* Arizona Jewish Historical Society Cutler & Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, 122 Culver St., Phoenix, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9.
* First Southern Baptist Church, 5230 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 10.
* Scottsdale Community College, 9000 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale, 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Visit www.martyabrounstein.com.
