Goodrich: we have concerns about Scottsdale Schools

We are the parents of two SUSD students. Lance is in 6th grade at Mohave Middle School, and Luke is in 4th grade at Pima Elementary.
I, Stacy, attended school in Scottsdale, from kindergarten on, at Pima Elementary, Scottsdale High, and Coronado High School. I received an outstanding public education that prepared me well for college, a career, and adult life. We had hoped for the same experience for our children. Lance and Luke have had excellent teachers in the Scottsdale school district.
However, we have concerns.
What is the plan for staff retention and recruitment? The school staff has left the district in large numbers. Staff moral is very low. District plans such as requiring eight hours on campus, and not allowing family members in teachers’ classrooms, seem to further damage moral.
This high level of micromanagement of our highly-educated, highly-experienced staff seems to be distracting from the real issues in our district, which include school redesign concerns (Arizona Republic, October 13, 2017), staff retention issues, and ethics and conflicts of interest concerns (Arizona Republic, June 23rd, 2017).
We live in Scottsdale, we are concerned, and we vote.
Editor’s note: the Goodrich family resides in the city of Scottsdale