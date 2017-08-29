Polo Hall of Fame member announces Scottsdale debut

The annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, coined “The World’s Greatest Polo Party,” has announced the local-debut of fan favorite and renowned American polo player, Mike Azzaro Nov. 11-12.
Inducted into the Polo Hall of Fame in 2013, Mr. Azzaro held the sport’s top ranking of 10 goals in 1994 for 14 years, according to a press release. He won seven U.S. Championships, third most of any players, according to a press release. He also won three Silver Cups, Butler Handicap, Iglehart and World Cup.
Recently, Mr. Azzaro made his summer polo season debut at Aspen Valley Polo Club, owned by Marc and Melissa Ganzi, and has been one of the most dominant players.
On Saturday, Nov. 11, Mr. Azzaro will travel to Scottsdale and represent the Aspen Valley Polo Club, when the defending champions of the Molina Cup take on another first-time attendee, the Monte-Carlo Polo Club. The featured match is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.
Patrons are invited to enjoy new elements, such as a live performance by the Phoenix Opera, live Shakespeare and new VIP tents, the press release stated.
Polo Party favorites, the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show, the World’s “Longest” Catwalk Fashion Show, and previews of the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction and 2018 Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, return.
On Sunday, Nov. 12, a Scottsdale Maserati Brunch is hosted. Tickets are now on sale for the specialty brunch.
Tickets, tables and sponsorship’s are available at www.thepoloparty.com or 480-423-1414.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.