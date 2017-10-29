Independent adopts digital daily focus; new monthly mailing to 75,000

Beginning this week, readers accustomed to picking up a copy of the weekly Scottsdale Independent at a local newsstand will notice a significant change: Most notably, they will no longer find the newspaper.
And those who visit us online to read the news of Scottsdale will also notice a significant change: Even more local news!
As of Nov. 1, the Independent has adopted a digital-first mentality, with our news team dedicating its efforts to provide more news on a timely basis at our website, http://scottsdaleindependent.com.
At the same time, we’ve discontinued publication of the weekly newspaper, and instead will publish a larger, more expanded edition once a month. And to provide greater value and service to Scottsdale businesses, rather than distribute the publication through newsstands – we’ll be mailing the publication directly to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.
Readers will still find all the familiar print publication sections online: news, business, education, entertainment, neighbors, photo galleries, classifieds and more.
In reality, we’re becoming Scottsdale’s new daily newspaper – but online – with the news of the community available as soon as it’s ready each day, giving readers immediate access to the community’s news. No longer will readers have to wait to read what happened the prior week.
And to make it very easy to stay on top of their community’s news, we’re offering a free daily e-newsletter. Sign up for the e-newsletter at http://scottsdaleindependent.com/enewsletter.
Just as important, readers and advertisers will receive a new expanded monthly newspaper mailed directly to 75,000 mailboxes in Scottsdale. ZIP codes receiving the newspapers the first week of the month are 85266, 85262, 85255, 85260, 85259 and 85258.
Those living outside of these ZIP codes, we will continue to make our monthly publication available in a few limited locations in South Scottsdale. The publication, of course, is always available to view at no charge online.
The monthly publication will be different than what our weekly newspaper looked like and won’t necessarily duplicate what’s appeared on the web site.
The monthly newspaper will include issue-oriented stories and be packed with useful, helpful and interesting information, such as:
- news of local government, schools and organizations.
- business news, such as openings, relocations, renovations and announcements.
- a comprehensive calendar of the month’s events, activities, things to do and more.
- latest updates on local development, real estate and health care.
- features on restaurants, residents and charities.
Changing from our weekly bulk-rack distributed circulation of 10,000 newspapers to daily online news and a monthly direct-mail circulation of 75,000 dramatically enhances our service to readers and increases our reach to serve the needs of local advertisers.
Classifieds advertising, generally found in the back of the weekly newspaper, will continue to be available online, but will also be expanded to feature Valley-wide classifieds. Go to http://arizonaclassifieds.newszap.com.
To learn more about the benefits to advertisers in the monthly newspaper or scottsdaleindependent.com, call our advertising team at 623-445-2777 or email neads@newszap.com.
We hope you enjoy and appreciate the changes. Please let me know what you think, as well as any suggestions of how we can be of better service to you and the community.
Bret McKeand is publisher of the Scottsdale Independent. He can be reached at 623-445-2867 or a azpublisher@newszap.com.