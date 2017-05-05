Six Medal of Honor recipients will be in the Valley May 11-13 to participate in several charity events supporting fellow veterans.
The Medal of Honor is the nation’s highest military decoration. It is awarded for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty.”
There are only 75 living Medal of Honor recipients.To recognize their sacrifice and the charity events they are supporting, Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane is scheduled to proclaim May 8-15 as “Gathering of Heroes Week.”
Mayor Lane will issue the proclamation at the start of the May 9 City Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled to start 5 p.m. at Scottsdale City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Representatives of the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation will be present to provide brief presentations about the organizations and their upcoming charity events.
The following Valley “Gathering of Heroes” events are open to the public:
• A reception Thursday, May 11, at the Cave Creek American Legion Post, 6272 E. Cave Creek Road. For more information, call 480-488-2669
• The Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation golf tournament, Friday, May 12, at Scottsdale’s Desert Mountain Golf Club. For more information, visit www.mc-lef.org/events
• The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Gala May 13 at Scottsdale’s Kierland Resort. For more information, visit www.mcsf.org/event/arizona-awards-dinner
A number of Medal of Honor recipients are scheduled to participate in the events:
• Col. Jay Vargas, USMC, Vietnam.
• Col. Harvey C. “Barney” Barnum, USMC, Vietnam.
• Maj. Frederick E Ferguson, U.S. Army, Vietnam.
• Lt. Michael E. Thornton, U.S. Navy, Vietnam, Ops Desert Storm/Shield.
• First Lt. Brian M. Thacker, U.S. Army, Vietnam.
• SSgt. Salvatore A. Giunta, U.S. Army, Afghanistan.
Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children.
Since its inception, the Scholarship Foundation has provided over 37,000 scholarships valued at nearly $110 million to the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen.
For more information on the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, please visit www.mcsf.org.
The Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation provides scholarships to the children of fallen United States Marines and Federal Law Enforcement Officers.
Since its founding in 1995, MC-LEF has awarded over $70 million in scholarships and other humanitarian assistance, and supported over 3,800 children.
For more information on the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, please visit www.mc-lef.org.
