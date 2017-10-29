Local law enforcement hosts annual holiday ‘Shop With a Cop’

Arizona Law Enforcement Outreach and Support, a non-profit made up entirely of law enforcement and community volunteers, will host its annual Shop with A Cop event for underprivileged children on Dec. 9.
The organization creates a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for at-risk and underserved children through its signature events, Shop with a Cop and Shop with a Sheepdog.
By selecting local youth and teenagers and pairing them with law enforcement and the military community for a holiday hot breakfast and shopping trip, the program helps children establish positive relationships with police officers at a time of the year that can be difficult for families.
AZLEOS will host a hot catered breakfast Dec. 9 at Scottsdale Community College. The Dune Sea Garrison Star Wars’ volunteers, along with Princesses and Superheroes from Royal Dreams Entertainment, will be at the event.
Santa, played by former Scottsdale Councilman Bob Littlefield and Mrs. Claus, Scottsdale Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield, will be brought to the breakfast by an armored sleigh.
The kids get a police escort from SCC to the Walmart, where each child will get a $100 gift card to spend on themselves and their family members with the help of their own personal law enforcement or military shopping partner.
For information on supporting or contributing to AZLEOS, visit azleos.org.
