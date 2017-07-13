Scottsdale wildlife rescue center slates special summer tours

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is hosting a series of summer tours and special activities.
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, 27026 N. 156th St., Scottsdale, rescues and rehabilitates wildlife that has been injured, displaced, or orphaned and rehabilitates them to be released back into the wild.
Tours and special programs this summer at SWCC include:
* Walk with Wildlife tours are offered 9 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 8 and 10 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
* New Moon tours offer a peak at desert animals that beat the heat by being active at night 7-9 p.m. July 22 and Aug. 21.
* Full Moon tours 7-9 p.m. Aug. 7.
* Bug Out! program provides tours of the sanctuary and offer a close-up look at some of the insects and invertebrates that inhabit the Sonoran desert, 7-10 p.m. July 28.
* Bat Netting program. Capture and identify local bat species and meet the misunderstood creatures, 7-10 p.m Aug. 19.
“New animals are arriving on a daily basis, many of which are almost ready to be released into the wild,” said Linda Searles, executive director of Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.
“We have several baby skunks, raccoon kits, bobcat kittens, coyote pups, and javelinas. We even have a bullfrog with a wounded leg we found on this very property!”
Guests must pre-register online for all tours and special programs.
Visit SWCC online for more information and to make reservations at www.SouthwestWildlfe.org or call 480-471-9109.
