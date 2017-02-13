All-sports radio station The Fanatic debuts statewide

CRC Broadcasting Company, local owners of Phoenix area radio station Money Radio 1510, announced the debut of its second radio station in the Valley.
The Fanatic is an all-sports radio station and started broadcasting statewide on 1580 AM Monday, Feb. 13. The station also simulcasts on FM on 99.1 and 99.3 in the Valley, according to a press release.
The new format will feature content from CBS Sports Radio and SB Nation Radio along with eight to 10 hours of daily local programming. The station’s daytime lineup includes:
- “The Morning Fanatics” with K-Ray, Valley sports radio veteran Kevin Ray, and Bauer, former FOX 910 AM KGME show host and assistant program director Mike Bauer will air from 6-9 a.m.
- ABC15’s long time sports anchor/director Craig Fouhy will host “Fouhy on The Fanatic” from 9-10 a.m.
- CBS Sports Radio’s Jim Rome will be live from 10 a.m. to noon.
- The alternative sports/comedy show “The Daily Blender” with Jeffry O’Brien will be from noon to 2 p.m.
- The Dean’s List with former 910AM KGME host Jeff Dean from 2-3 p.m.
- “Roc and Manuch with Crespin” show with Mike ‘Roc’ Muraco, Dan Manucci and Shawn Crespin from 3-6 p.m. (which will move over from NBC Sports Radio 1060 AM.)
Additional local shows will air from 6-9 p.m. weeknights with network programming from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. A variety of network, live game broadcast and local sports talk will round out weekends.
“The Fanatic has been several years in the making. We are excited to bring an outstanding lineup of sports programming to Arizona radio listeners,” CRC’s President Ron Cohen said in a release. “Business and sports tend to interest a similar audience. Having both radio formats provides advertisers with a unique and cost efficient method of reaching males 35 years and older.”
CRC co-located the studios of The Fanatic with its currently located Scottsdale Money Radio studios.
Mr. Muraco has partnered with Mr. Cohen in the effort to create The Fanatic. Mr. Muraco joins CRC as its Vice President of Sales for its growing Sports Radio division.
“Mike has been a huge reason why The Fanatic is coming to life. His experience, reputation, and energy have attracted a lot of attention and interest from both inside the sports radio industry and among many Valley advertisers,” Mr. Cohen said in a release.
Mr. Muraco has over 30 years of experience in the sports industry specializing in sports marketing, media and public relations as well as having various positions both at the professional and collegiate level. He has been an on-air sports radio host since 1997 on KHEP 1280 AM, KMVP 860 AM and NBC Sports Radio AM 1060.
“It’s hard to put into words how exciting this is for me, as a broadcaster and a marketer, to build something from scratch,” Mr. Muraco said. “The combination of The Fanatic and Money Radio is such as perfect fit. We are reaching both the sports fan and business person.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.