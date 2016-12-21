Annual ‘ARTrageous’ gala benefits Scottsdale Art

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts welcomed more than 500 guests on Saturday, Dec. 3, for Scottsdale Arts’ annual ARTrageous Benefit Gala.
The evening began with a reception in the Dayton Fowler Grafman Atrium and a silent auction and raffle featuring one-of-a-kind experiences.
Santa Barbara Catering presented a decadent three-course dinner before a live performance in the Virginia G. Piper Theater by “The Ambassador of the Great American Songbook,” multi-platinum-selling entertainer Michael Feinstein. A captivating performer, composer and arranger of his own original music, Mr. Feinstein thrilled the audience performing beloved standards – from Fred Astaire to Frank Sinatra.
Sponsored by the young professionals of The Avant-Garde on Second Street (AG2), The Speakeasy After-Party carried on the night’s Jazz Age theme, complete with live music, dancing, cocktails, desserts and a cigar lounge.
Chaired by Gerri Smith and honoring Susie and Don Cogman, ARTrageous celebrated the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts and programs of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art and Scottsdale Public Art.
Proceeds support not just world-class performances and exhibitions, but a variety of quality arts education and outreach programs that reach more than 40,000 participants each year.
