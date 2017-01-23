Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival returns

The 64th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival on Feb. 11, will be another bustling day in downtown Scottsdale for the entire family, says Parada President Wendy Springborn.
“For 64 years, the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Committee of volunteers has coordinated this free parade of horse-drawn carriages, bands, wagons and stagecoaches. Mounted horse riders like the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Posse, Hashknife Pony Express riders and Scottsdale Charros are just a fraction of the horse groups visitors will see,” she said in a prepared statement.
The Parada Western Week events include many activities starting on Feb. 6. The Hashknife Pony Express leaves Holbrook on Feb. 8 and rides in to Scottsdale with the US Mail at noon on Feb. 10 to the Scottsdale Museum of the West.
The Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure a place along the route and the festival starts immediately after the parade, ending at 4 p.m. Road closures will take place, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., down Scottsdale Road and downtown areas following the parade route, the release detailed.
“We are again bringing the ‘Spirit’ of the old west and lore that has attracted visitors from around the world to Scottsdale. After the parade at the Trail’s End Festival, there will be entertainment on three stages featuring western entertainers, Native American dancers, Hispanic dancers, as well as a street full of activities at the Cowboy Kids zone. The stages will have rockabilly, string, and rock bands,” Ms. Springborn added. “The new Arizona Wine Garden will feature the Arizona Stronghold award-winning wines. Don’t miss the Aztec and folklorico dancers as well as cowboy games and cultural programming for the kids.”
She encouraged people to stay the whole day for shopping, dinner and dancing in downtown Scottsdale.
“The Parade draws thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the flashy Arabian horses and riders, roughhousing mountain men, wild women of the west, US Marshals Posse and marching bands,” Ms. Springborn noted.
The annual parade’s theme, “The Stars of Scottsdale,” recognizes Scottsdale’s leadership families, many of whom grew up in the area and shaped Scottsdale’s future for decades, the release said. Attendees are invited to meet these families and celebrate the “West’s Most Western Town” along the parade route with Marshall Trimble, the Grand Marshall; Johnny, Ruby, Hector, Maria Corral; and, the George Cavalliere family.
Parada is sponsored by the City of Scottsdale along with The Arizona Republic, Discount Tire, SunState Equipment, KLOVE AIR1 Radio, Coors Light, Entertainment Solutions, Merestone Productions, Scottsdale Charros, and Kalil Bottling.
For more information about the Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade and Trail’s End Festival, including the map of the entire route and festival, go to ScottsdaleParade.com. Parade entries are $50 for nonprofits. Go to Facebook ScottsdaleParadadelSolParade and Twitter: @ScottsdaleParade.
