Archway/Veritas students perform “Fiddler on the Roof” musical

Archway Classical and Veritas Preparatory Academies students, from the elementary and middle/high school, will perform the “Fiddler on the Roof” musical at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26; Friday, Jan. 27; and Saturday, Jan. 28 in the Lund Center at Veritas.
There are 60 Archway/Veritas students participating in the production, with a live orchestra accompaniment, according to a press release, adding that Marshall Glass is the director, and Jenny Rathsburg is the music director for the production located on 56th Street, south of Indian School.
“Fiddler on the Roof” follows Tevye the milkman’s journey to protect his daughters and his way of life in a changing world, detailed the release on the school’s site at http://archwayveritas.greatheartsacademies.org/fiddler-on-the-roof. The show’s humor, warmth, and honesty transcend barriers of race, class, nationality and religion with iconic songs such as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.”
Tickets are $10 for general admission and available at the event or via Eventbrite at eventbrite.com/e/fiddler-on-the-roof-tickets-30823608242.
