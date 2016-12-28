Arizona Fine Art Expo begins Jan. 13 in north Scottsdale

A view of the Arizona Fine Art Expo in Scottsdale. (submitted photo)

Renowned artists from across the globe will make the Sonoran Desert in north Scottsdale home for 10 weeks as they create original pieces of fine art in a popular Arizona venue.

The Arizona Fine Art Expo begins Friday, Jan. 13 and runs through Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily under the “festive white tents” at 26540 N. Scottsdale Road.

Season passes cost $10; season passes for seniors and military are $8; and children under 12 are free. Parking is free.

The event features 110 patron-friendly studios within a 44,000 square-foot space, where guests have a rare chance to meet the artists, see them in action, and learn about their passion, inspiration and techniques, according to a press release.

Throughout the 10 weeks, artisans will sketch in pencil, charcoal and pastels; sculpt and fire clay; drill, chisel and carve stone; paint in all media; stain and etch gourds; design lost wax casting; solder and weld jewelry; assemble mosaics and more.  Art is for sale and commissions are welcomed.

Patrons can stroll throughout a two-acre sculpture garden, which includes a Koi pond with waterfall and hummingbird garden surrounded by natural desert. Other highlights include a café, wine tastings, garden parties, book signings, Arabian horse quick-draw event, live music every weekend and more.

For 35 years, Thunderbird Artists has played a very important role in uniting gifted artists with patrons across the world by producing award-winning fine art and fine wine festivals, the release stated.

For more details about participating artists or events during the show, call 480-837-7163 or visit www.ArizonaFineArtEXPO.com.

