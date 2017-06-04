Mary Chapin Carpenter highlights AZ Musicfest fall lineup

Arizona Musicfest’s second annual Fall Fest features a diverse “legendary” lineup throughout November from opening night headliner Super Diamond, the premier Neil Diamond tribute band, to Arizona legend Dennis Rowland, and from the Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra to five-time Grammy Award-winner Mary Chapin Carpenter.
Arizona Musicfest audiences also will experience potential future musical legends from Arizona’s brightest young classical musicians at the Young Musicians Fall Concert and Telluride Bluegrass Band Competition champions, The HillBenders.
Single tickets go on sale July 10 and will be available through www.azmusicfest.org or by calling 480-422-8449.
Details about the 27th annual Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival, featuring 19 concerts from Jan. 26 through March 16, will be announced soon.
“Building on the overwhelming response to last year’s inaugural Fall Fest, we have designed a six-concert lineup that spans musical styles that are defined and performed by remarkable artists who incorporate their own unique musicality and artistry,” said Executive and Producing Director Allan Naplan.
The Fall Fest schedule includes:
• Super Diamond, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 3 at Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale. Tickets are $24 to $67.
Super Diamond has been channeling the music and soul of Neil Diamond for more than 20 years, delivering a high-octane show that rocks with all of Mr. Diamond’s favorites.
• Young Musicians Fall Concert, 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5 at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix. Tickets: $20.
Presented in collaboration with the Musical Instrument Museum, Arizona’s brightest young classical musicians showcase their astounding virtuosity, technique and prodigious musicianship.
• Dennis Rowland with Diana Lee, 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. Tickets: $35, $55.
Award-winning recording artists and Arizona legends, their talent and charisma burst beyond the stage, delivering an exquisite blend of jazz, soul and joy. Backed by the Greg Warner Trio.
• Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra, 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 11 at La Casa de Cristo Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Phoenix. Tickets: $35, $55.
With alums from the original Kenton Band, the Legacy Orchestra honors and amplifies the beloved bandleader’s enduring tradition by nimbly blending classic arrangements with new compositions in the Kenton style.
• Mary Chapin Carpenter, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12 at Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale. Tickets: $34 to $76.
The five-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and recent Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee performs from her expansive 14-album catalog and new songs from her latest record, “The Things That We Are Made Of.”
• The HillBenders, 7:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17 at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. Tickets: $35 and $55.
Bluegrass favorites with their own brand of acoustic fusion, The HillBenders have defined a unique sound and style combining classic rock and roll with traditional bluegrass.
