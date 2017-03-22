Arizona Musicfest’s record-breaking 2016-17 concert season has ended, but its lifelong learning series of dynamic music programs, “Music Alive in Suite A-5,” continues throughout the year.
All events are free in the Arizona Musicfest Community Room, 7518 E. Elbow Bend Road, Suite A-5 in Carefree. For information, visit www.azmusicfest.org or call 480-488-0806.
Upcoming programs include:
• Music & Muffins, the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. Join music lovers to discover new music, learn in-depth about old favorites and share your own must-know pieces. A complete list of music for discussion is online.
Lectures, featuring renowned music and education professionals, include:
• Tuesday, March 28, 3 p.m.: “Prelude,” a lecture recital by pianist Elise Gillson featuring works by Chopin, Debussy and others with a discussion about the pianist’s personal challenge of relearning the piano after developing arthritis as a young woman.
• Tuesday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 18, 3 p.m.: “Music on the U.S./Mexican Border, Parts 1 & 2,” presented by Dr. Adriana Martinez Figueroa.
• Tuesday, April 26, 3-4:30 p.m.: “What is Music Therapy?” Join Higher Octave Healing for a presentation about music therapy and an introductory session of “Health Rhythms,” a group drumming experience providing stress relief and an increased sense of teamwork and productivity.
Musicfest at the Movies programs include:
• “Shadow of the Stars,” 3 p.m. April 9, with a post-movie discussion facilitated by Arizona Musicfest Executive and Producing Director Allan Naplan.
• An overview of film scoring highlighting composers Max Steiner (nominated for 24 Academy Awards, winning in 1936, 1943, 1945; Bernard Herrmann (Oscar winner for “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” 2 p.m. May 3.
• Discussion of different types of sound, the current landscape of film scoring and how techniques are changing today, including a screening of “The King’s Speech” will be held 2 p.m. May 10.
