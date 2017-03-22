Arizona Musicfest continues with lifelong learning series

Mar 22nd, 2017 Comments:

Arizona Musicfest’s record-breaking 2016-17 concert season has ended, but its lifelong learning series of dynamic music programs, “Music Alive in Suite A-5,” continues throughout the year.

All events are free in the Arizona Musicfest Community Room, 7518 E. Elbow Bend Road, Suite A-5 in Carefree. For information, visit www.azmusicfest.org or call 480-488-0806.

Upcoming programs include:

• Music & Muffins, the second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. Join music lovers to discover new music, learn in-depth about old favorites and share your own must-know pieces. A complete list of music for discussion is online.

Lectures, featuring renowned music and education professionals, include:

• Tuesday, March 28, 3 p.m.: “Prelude,” a lecture recital by pianist Elise Gillson featuring works by Chopin, Debussy and others with a discussion about the pianist’s personal challenge of relearning the piano after developing arthritis as a young woman.

• Tuesday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 18, 3 p.m.: “Music on the U.S./Mexican Border, Parts 1 & 2,” presented by Dr. Adriana Martinez Figueroa.

• Tuesday, April 26, 3-4:30 p.m.: “What is Music Therapy?” Join Higher Octave Healing for a presentation about music therapy and an introductory session of “Health Rhythms,” a group drumming experience providing stress relief and an increased sense of teamwork and productivity.

Musicfest at the Movies programs include:

• “Shadow of the Stars,” 3 p.m. April 9, with a post-movie discussion facilitated by Arizona Musicfest Executive and Producing Director Allan Naplan.

• An overview of film scoring highlighting composers Max Steiner (nominated for 24 Academy Awards, winning in 1936, 1943, 1945; Bernard Herrmann (Oscar winner for “The Devil and Daniel Webster,” 2 p.m. May 3.

• Discussion of different types of sound, the current landscape of film scoring and how techniques are changing today, including a screening of “The King’s Speech” will be held 2 p.m. May 10.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie