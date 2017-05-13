Arizona Theatre Company is holding general season auditions for Equity and non-Equity actors for the 2017-2018 Season in Phoenix on May 22 and 23 and in Tucson on May 24 and 25.
Auditions for Phoenix Equity actors will take place on Monday, May 22, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Phoenix auditions for Equity and non-Equity actors will take place on Tuesday May 23 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Phoenix auditions will be in Center Stage of the Herberger Theatre Center in downtown Phoenix, 222 E. Monroe.
Tucson auditions for Equity actors will take place on Wednesday, May 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. Auditions for Equity and non-Equity actors are scheduled Thursday, May 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 – 9 p.m. Tucson auditions will be held in the rehearsal hall at the Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. in downtown Tucson.
Auditions in both cities for Equity and non-Equity actors are limited to actors above the age of 18. If actors under the age of 18 are required for a production, those auditions will be held at a later date.
Appointments are required to audition. To schedule an audition appointment in Tucson or Phoenix, please call Chloe Loos at 520-884-8210, Ext. 7508. If you leave a voice message, someone will return your call as quickly as possible.
Actors must bring a recent head shot and current resume. Each actor is required to prepare two contrasting monologues totaling no more than four minutes combined. Actors may substitute a song for one of the two pieces. A piano accompanist will be provided if sheet music is presented. A CD player will also be available. There will also be an auxiliary hook-up available to the CD player for those who have their recorded music track on their cell phones.
The total length of the audition must not exceed four minutes.
Callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season.
Arizona Theatre Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to non-traditional and multi-cultural casting. Artists of color are encouraged to audition.
In an effort to keep current files of Arizona actors, ATC requests that local actors who are unable to attend the auditions send a headshot and resume to the following address: Casting, ATC, P.O. Box 1631, Tucson, AZ 85702-1631. Attention: Tim Toothman.
In celebration of ATC’s 51st Anniversary Season, the following is the performance schedule and contract dates for the season: Chapter Two (Aug. 15 – Oct. 22, 2017); The River Bride (Sept. 26 – Dec. 3, 2017); Man of La Mancha (Nov. 7, 2017 – Jan. 28, 2018); Outside Mullingar (Dec. 27, 2017 – March 4, 2018); Low Down Dirty Blues (This play is fully cast); The Diary of Anne Frank (March 27 – June 3, 2018).
