Arizona Theatre Company names new managing director

The Arizona Theatre Company Board of Trustees has named Billy Russo as full-time managing director to complete the executive management team following the announcement that David Ivers will assume responsibilities as artistic director beginning July 1.
Mr. Russo, who has served as acting managing director since 2015, collaborated with current Artistic Director David Ira Goldstein, staff and the Board of Trustees to help ATC navigate through a period of serious financial challenges in 2016 and helped plan the financially successful 50th anniversary season.
“Billy not only brings an incredible depth of theater company and artistic management experience to ATC, he already knows the Arizona cultural landscape and community and has a first-hand understanding of Arizona Theatre Company. He doesn’t need to hit the ground running because he’s already covered so much ground,” said Lynne Wood Dusenberry, chair of the ATC Board of Trustees.
“We head into our next half-century extremely confident and excited about the future of Arizona Theatre Company, buoyed by a highly experienced and motivated management team, a tremendously dedicated staff and committed board, and a solid financial base.”
Mr. Russo assumed executive management duties in October 2015. He came to ATC as part of a consulting team from Albert Hall & Associates, a full-service consulting and executive recruiting firm that assisted the company in conducting the national search resulting in Mr. Ivers’s hiring.
Previously, Mr. Russo had been managing director of the award-winning American Repertory Theater, managing director of New York Theatre Workshop and general manager of Playwrights Horizons, a major off-Broadway company.
He joins ATC as it heads into the 51st season with a lineup chosen by David Ira Goldstein and on the heels of the nearly-completed 2016-17 season which broke box office records for single ticket tales, saw a 16 percent increase in subscription sales over the previous year and a 25 percent increase in contributed income above the past ten-year average.
“Our 50th anniversary season has been an overwhelming success on every level,” Ms. Dusenberry said. “We expect to close the season with a six-figure operating surplus, improve our balance sheet by nearly $1 million and be in a strong financial position.”
For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org or call the box office in Phoenix at 602-256-6995.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.