Following one of its most successful seasons ever, Arizona Theatre Company launches its next 50 years with a 2017-18 season full of drama, romance and music.
The entertaining, thoughtful, impactful productions that have been the hallmark of the Southwest’s largest fully professional theatre for the last half-century will mark ATC’s 51st season.
“An ideal season at ATC creates a meeting place for the many communities that make up our dynamic home in Arizona,” said Artistic Director David Ira Goldstein.
“Our audiences come from every county in the state and have an eager thirst for theatre experiences that range from reimagined classics to new plays. This season, specifically, contains a large dose of romance and larger-than-life characters from all over the world. Whether set in chic New York or deep in the Amazon jungle, the plains of Spain or the farmland of Ireland, a Chicago blues club or a tiny attic hideaway in Amsterdam, they all focus on the very personal stories of characters rich in heart and humanity.”
The six productions for the 2017-18 mainstage season:
• “Chapter Two,” by Neil Simon; directed by Marsha Mason.
The play was written as a tribute to Ma. Mason, Mr. Simon’s second wife, who was also nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe for playing the lead role in the film. Ma. Mason, who last season directed “An Act of God,” will direct this comedy filled with truth and wisdom.
The production is set for Sept. 9-30 in Tucson, and Oct. 5-22 in Phoenix.
• “The River Bride,” Marisela Treviño Orta.
Once upon a time, in a fishing village along the Amazon, there lived two sisters struggling to find their happily-ever-after. Helena is dreading her sister Belmira’s wedding.
The groom, Duarte, should have been hers and she knows her sister only wants to escape their sleepy Brazilian town for an exciting new life in the city.
But, three days before the wedding, fishermen pull a mysterious stranger out of the river – a man with no past who offers both sisters an alluring, possibly dangerous future.
The play runs Oct. 21-Nov. 11 in Tucson and Nov. 16-Dec.3 in Phoenix.
• “Man of La Mancha,” based on the book by Dale Wasserman; lyrics by Joe Darion, music by Mitch Leight.
The Tony Award-winning favorite about dreaming the impossible dream.
Performances are Dec. 2-23 in Tucson and Jan. 11-28, 2018 in Phoenix.
• “Outside Mullingar,” by John Patrick Shanley. Directed by David Ivers.
From the author of “Doubt” and “Moonstruck” comes a charmer of a romantic comedy set in the farmlands of Ireland. Anthony and Rosemary are two introverted misfits straddling 40. Anthony is painfully shy and has spent his entire life on a cattle farm. Rosemary lives right next door, and is determined to have him at all costs.
The play is planned Jan. 20-Feb. 10 in Tucson and Feb. 15-March 4 in Phoenix.
• “Low Down Dirty Blues,” by Randal Myler and Dan Wheetman. Directed by Randal Myler.
The club may be closed but the party is heating up. This sizzling revue finds a group of veteran blues musicians assembled for an after-hours jam session to swap stories and share their favorite low down dirty tunes pulled from the greatest hits of Muddy Waters, Mae West, Ma Rainey, Sophie Tucker, Howlin’ Wolf, Pearl Bailey and many others.
Performances are March 10-31 in Tucson and April 5-22 in Phoenix.
• “The Diary of Anne Frank,” dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. Adapted by Wendy Kesselman. Directed by David Ira Goldstein.
A co-production with Geva Theatre Center of Rochester, N.Y.
One of the most powerful stories of the 20th century, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the catastrophic realities of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic in war-torn Amsterdam.
In Tucson, the play is presented April 21 to May 12. In Phoenix, the play is offered May 17-June 3.
Season ticket packages are now available. Season packages in Tucson range from $135 to $345 and in Phoenix from $135 to $435.
Visit www.arizonatheatre.org or call the box office in Tucson at 520-622-2823 or in Phoenix at 602-256-6995.
