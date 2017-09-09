Polo star Ashley Busch makes Scottsdale debut at Oct. 5 Preview Party

Ashley Busch, popular model, polo personality and wife of NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, will headline The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships’ Evans Fur s and Leathers Preview Party planned for Thursday, Oct. 5 at Dominick’s Steakhouse.
The party will be held in the rooftop dining room at Dominick’s Steakhouse, 15169 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Fans will also be treated to an intimate performance from the Phoenix Opera.
Ms. Busch, a Wilhelmina model, is best known for being a face of the United States Polo Association. She fell in love with polo at the young age of five and has been a fierce competitor ever since.
She competes on a regular basis at Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Fla., and won her first tournament as a newlywed this past season at Grand Champions.
She and race car driver Kurt Busch, a 27-time winner in NASCAR’s Sprint Cup Series and Daytona 500 champion, were wed on Jan. 7, 2017, at the Eden Roc Hotel in St. Bart’s.
Ms. Busch was named Most Valuable Player after her team, Altair Polo, won the May 2015 8-Goal Spring Challenge Tournament at Grand Champions Polo Club. She scored four goals and was one of the most dominant players on the field.
On Nov. 1, Ms. Busch will be representing the Aspen Valley Polo Club when the undefeated champions, led by team owner Melissa Ganzi, takes on the Monte Carlo Polo Club in Scottsdale.
“I am thrilled and so excited to be playing in the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships,” said Ms. Busch. “For years now I’ve been hearing about the event, the party and sheer numbers of attendees. I am so honored to be playing for Aspen Valley and look forward to bringing the Molina Cup home to Aspen Valley again.”
Attendees at the Oct. 5 kick-off preview will also get a preview of The Seventh Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, The World’s Greatest Polo Party planned for Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday Nov. 12 at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Tickets, tables and sponsorships are available at www.thepoloparty.com or by calling 480-423-1414.
