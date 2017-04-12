ATC presents world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher’s ‘Holmes and Watson’

Even after his supposed “death” at Reichenbach Falls, the great detective kept his hold on the world through the frauds, fakes and charlatans claiming to be him, forcing the loyal Dr. Watson to find the truth in Arizona Theatre Company’s world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher’s “Holmes and Watson.”
The new mystery from the celebrated writer of ATC smash hits “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Suicide Club” and “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” will play at the Temple of Music and Art In Tucson from April 15 through May 5 and at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix from May 11 to 28.
Arizona Theatre Company’s 50th anniversary season is sponsored by I. Michael and Beth Kasser.
The final show of the 2016-17 season, directed by ATC Artistic Director David Ira Goldstein, finds Dr. Watson at a remote mental asylum on an island off the Scottish coast, where three recently admitted men claim to be the late detective.
Each matches Holmes’s physical description and knows secrets only the real Holmes could possibly know. Watson heads to the asylum to confront the three, convinced that one of them must be the real Holmes. As he investigates, Watson is drawn into a web of intrigue, murder and surprise revolving around what really happened at Reichenbach Falls in the fateful confrontation between Holmes and the criminal mastermind, Professor Moriarty.
“This is the fourth time in the last 10 years I’ve had the pleasure to direct a world premiere by Jeffrey Hatcher,” Mr. Goldstein said. “And, each time has been a wonderful adventure. ‘Holmes and Watson’ is Jeffrey’s very rich take on a ‘locked-room mystery’ full of surprise, disguise, deduction, unexpected twists and mind-bending surprises. I do have one request of our audiences: Shhhh … once you know the ending … don’t give it away!”
Ticket prices are $25-$64 and are available in-person in Tucson at the Temple of Music and Art box office or by calling 520-622-2823. Tickets are available in-person in Phoenix at the Herberger Theater Center, or by calling 602-256-6995 or online for performances in both cities at www.arizonatheatre.org.
Arizona Theatre Company offers accessibility services for patrons with disabilities for select performances. Audio Description provides patrons with vision loss a running audio description of the movement and activities onstage through an infrared broadcast system.
An Audio-Described performance is offered in Tucson on Thursday, May 4 at 2 p.m. and in Phoenix on Wednesday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 25 at 2 p.m..
Interested patrons with vision loss may request a tactile tour one hour prior to curtain. American Sign Language Interpretation is presented by professional, theatrically-trained ASL-interpreters for people who have deafness or hearing impairment. An ASL-interpreted performance is offered in Tucson on Thursday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. and in Phoenix on Saturday, May 27 at 4 p.m.
Open captioning allows patrons to read the play’s dialogue on an LED screen as the play progresses. An open-captioned performance is offered in Tucson on Thursday, May 4 at 2 p.m. and in Phoenix on Sunday, May 21 at 6 p.m. For open-captioned or ASL-interpreted performances, patrons should request seats best suited to ASL interpretation or captioning when purchasing tickets.
Large print and Braille playbills and infrared listening amplification devices are also available at every ATC performance with reservation. TTY access for the box office is available in Tucson at 520-884-9723 or via Arizona Relay at 800-367-8939 (TTY/ASCII).
