Australian choir joins Orpheus, Phoenix Children’s Chorus at Legacy Concerts

The Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix continues its Legacy Concert Series by joining the award-winning Phoenix Children’s Chorus and Australian Girls Choir for a program featuring individual and collaborative performances from all three ensembles.
Two concerts will be presented on Sunday, Sept. 24:
• 3 p.m. at Dobson High School, 1501 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa.
• 7 p.m. at Camelback High School, 4612 N. 28th St., Phoenix.
Selections from Orpheus during the concert will include the world premiere of the men’s arrangement of “Unclouded Day,” the Japanese children’s song “Hotaru Koi” (Japanese firefly) and the sea chanty “Eddystone Light.”
Selections from PCC include “Kansas City” from Smokey Joe’s Café, the Scottish folk song “Loch Lomond” and “The Big City Sound” medley.
Performances from AGC include “Waltzing Matilda” by A.B. Paterson, “I Still Call Australia Home” by Peter Allen and “Songs from a Sunburnt Country” arranged by Mark Puddy.
All of the ensembles will perform “O-Re-Mi” and “Why We Sing.”
Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors/students, $5 for children ages 3-10 and free for children 2 and under.
High school students with a valid student I.D. will be admitted free to either concert.
Tickets are available at the door or online at www.orpheus.org or www.pcchorus.org.
