AZ Jet Center 2017 finds home in Scottsdale Airpark

Jet Center Events has announced Linx Aviation at the Scottsdale Airpark as the location of the inaugural AZ Jet Center event, an elegant lifestyle event showcasing luxury aircraft, exotic cars and fine food and wine.
The January event will also feature a dedicated presentation by select artists from the Celebration of Fine Art benefiting the local JDRF researching cures for Type 1 Diabetes.
The event will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017, at 7916 E. Beck Lane, in Scottsdale.
The organizers hope the event during Scottsdale Auction Week will appeal to the local audience as the showcase of companies and sponsors are Scottsdale based businesses, and also to attract the people from all over the world who converge in Scottsdale for the auctions, according to a press release.
With all of the auctions that attract classic and exotic car aficionados from all over the world to Arizona, events such as these will provide a broader appeal to a lifestyle audience, the release stated.
Attendees will have the opportunity through a silent auction, to obtain some of the great works of art, as well as fine products supplied by the sponsors and local businesses excited to support the JDRF.
The parent company Jet Center Events, is renowned for their high quality lifestyle events and is led by the marketing team at Concorso Italiano, the world’s largest exhibition of exotic Italian cars which takes place annually.
“AZ Jet Center is a great addition to the Auction Week events calendar in Scottsdale,” said Molly Falk, JDRF development manager, in the press release. “Exotic car aficionados, luxury jet enthusiast and people who enjoy raising money for a terrific cause are able to experience all of these at one place on Jan. 18.”
Early pricing for tickets is $95 until Dec. 31, and standard tickets are on sale for $115 and include event admission, valet parking, and an event gift bag with special gifts from the event sponsors and supporters of JDRF.
For additional information of AZ Jet Center event, to purchase advance tickets or to inquire about registering your vehicle, visit www.jetcenterevents.com.
