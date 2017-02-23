Banjo, vocal duo to perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will present the Grammy Award-winning banjo and vocal duo of Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn Tuesday, March 14 with tickets starting at $39.
A 16-time Grammy winner, Mr. Fleck has devoted time away from his genre-busting ensemble Béla Fleck and the Flecktones to a staggeringly broad array of musical experiments, from writing a concerto for the Nashville Symphony to exploring the banjo’s African roots to jazz duos with Chick Corea.
Ms. Washburn has drawn critical acclaim for her solo albums, done fascinating work in folk musical diplomacy in China, presented an original theatrical production, contributed to singular side groups Uncle Earl and The Wu-Force and become quite a live draw in her own right.
Mr. Fleck and Ms. Washburn won the 2015 Grammy Award for Best Folk Album for their debut album on Rounder Records.
The duo is a front porch banjo and vocal album of new music, Appalachian ballads, gospel, chamber and blues. These genres are the culmination of a yearlong tour as a duo in 2013, following the birth of their son, Juno.
Mr. Fleck and Ms. Washburn at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is presented in partnership with the Musical Instrument Museum.
