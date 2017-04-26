‘Beer for Brains’ fundraising event presents unique foodie show in Scottsdale

A special April 29 event in Scottsdale featuring food competitions between celebrity chefs and drink samples, aims to please guests stomach while raising money for medical research through the Beer for Brains Foundation.
EPICURIAD – Best Food, Craft Beer and Wine Pairing event will be on Saturday, April 29 in Scottsdale. And, thanks to the generosity of their sponsors, the event is making a limited number of discounted tickets available, starting at just $49 and available while supplies last at www.thebeerforbrainsfoundation.org.
At the Spring EPICURIAD there will be a new twist and award-winning street food chefs will get out of their trucks and into the kitchen to go head to head in this gourmet pairing competition, according to a press release.
The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with an exciting VIP face-off event between two award-winning street food celebrity chefs – where a flip of the coin will determine whether they cook with beer or wine.
Then, they have 35 minutes to create an entrée using the spirits and ingredients provided. Celebrity judges, Jan D’Atri and her Mom Livia, EATERAZ’s David Tyda and from Louis Shaban, founder of Chef Works, determine the winner.
The main event follows at 7:30 p.m. with a large sampling of gourmet food, not to mention unlimited craft beer tastings and wine from more than a dozen street food chefs, breweries and vineyards in an intimate setting.
Just some of the food truck chefs signed on include:
- Flyin’ Hawaiian
- Saffron Jak
- Rock A Belly
- Electric Sliders
- United Lunchadores
- Left Coast Burrito
- Flying Saucer
- Mingo’s Louisiana Kitchen
- Emerson Fry Bread
- Que Sazon
- Mustache Pretzels(TM)
- Frites Street
Event attendees will vote on the category of “Best Pairing,” based on whether craft beer or wine is the attendee-preferred pairing with each dish, and “Best Entrée,” based on taste and presentation. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals will be awarded to the top three winning chefs who will go to the Fall EPICURIAD event to compete with restaurant chefs.
Hosted at Allstate Appliances, with 12 state-of-the-art kitchens in Scottsdale, the event is focused on raising funds for the Beer for Brains Foundation, which is a national non-profit organization of craft beer lovers, distributors and brewers committed to raising public awareness about brain cancer, and fundraising to support groundbreaking research for GBM Agile with headquarters at ASU.
Based in Scottsdale, BFBF stages multiple events across the country each year, working independently or in partnership with breweries, medical research facilities, non-profits and other partners local to each event.
Founded in 2010 by Louis Dolgoff, who lost his wife of 30-years to a glioblastoma multiforme brain tumor, BFBF has raised more than $250,000 to help find a cure, the press release stated.
This is a 21-and-older-only event. Discounted tickets of $49 for general admission and $75 for VIP are on a first-come, first-serve and limited basis at www.thebeerforbrainsfoundation.org.
