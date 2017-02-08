Big Brothers Big Sisters event to be ‘grand slam’ in Scottsdale

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona is using inspiration from the relationship created between a coach and a player, for its baseball-themed fundraiser Feb. 23 in Scottsdale.
Coaches build confidence and teach skills to their players, just as mentors encourage their mentees to reach their fullest potential — this is the inspiration behind Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona’s baseball-themed Pitch In for Kids dinner and fundraiser.
The event is to be held 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive.
Hosted by Paul Horton, KPHO CBS 5 Chief Meteorologist and former Big Brother, Pitch In for Kids will celebrate mentoring and highlight the positive impact these relationships have on families, schools and communities, according to a press release.
Special guests include Honorary Chair Bob Brenly of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, baseball players, community leaders and friends of BBBSAZ. Pitch In for Kids Grand Slam Sponsors are Fry’s Food Stores and Sunstate Equipment Company, and event Co-Chairs are Pam Giannonatti of Fry’s Food Stores and Paul Evans of Evans CPA & Consulting, the release stated.
Guests will “warm-up” at a cocktail reception where they will meet Bigs and Littles, and have an opportunity to purchase Mystery Boxes containing items valued at $100 and more.
At 6:30 p.m., it is time to play ball! During dinner, guests will listen to speakers Brenly, Sheriff Penzone, BBBSAZ President and CEO Laura Capello, and former Little Brother and business leader Clarence Stallings, as well as Little Brother Skyler and Big Brother Sam, two of the group’s MVPs who will share their inspirational story, the release stated.
“Today, children face tremendous challenges, but through effective and sustained mentoring, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona can help make a positive and measurable difference in their lives,” said Jessica Whitney, senior director of development for BBBSAZ, in the press release.
“We depend on the support of our local community to help raise vital funds needed to continue to match more children with caring, supportive mentors. Pitch In for Kids is a great way for us to showcase the positive impact our Bigs have on their Littles through their dedicated mentoring relationships.”
Community members are invited to attend the event, become an event sponsor, or make an online donation. Tickets are available for $150or $1,500 for a table of 10.
For more information visit pitchinforkids.eventbrite.com or bbbsaz.org.
