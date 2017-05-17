Busy weekend slated for local Scottsdale music scene

Over the next several days, there will be several musical performances close to the Scottsdale area at several different venues over the next couple of days.
Several events are on-going while some will only be for one night. Tickets are required for these events, according to a press release.
Testament — a thrasher rock band — will perform Wednesday, May 17 with doors opening at 6 p.m. at Livewire, 7320 E. Indian Plaza in Scottsdale. This is an all-ages event.
Vanilla Spice, a local 90s hip hop cover band, will have a busy weekend as it will perform at the Blue Martini, 5455 E. High St. in Phoenix, Wednesday, May 17 at 8 p.m. This event is a 21-and-older performance and is part of a recurring performance by the band from 8-11 p.m. every Wednesday throughout the summer.
Vanilla Spice will also perform Thursday, May 18 at the W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road in Scottsdale, as part of the hotel’s Living Room Live. This performance is also 21-and-older with doors opening at 9 p.m.
This band will also preform at The Park Street Food Bar and Beer Garden, 3 S. 2nd St. in Downtown Phoenix, and will be on stage at 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.
Livewire will also play host to Jojo — an American singer and songwriter who got her break after appearing on “America’s Most Talented Kids” — will grace the stage for this all-ages event. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19.
The next night, Black Bear — a hip hop artist and producer — will take the stage at Livewire with doors opening at 7 p.m.
Tickets are available for each event at each of the venue’s respective websites.
