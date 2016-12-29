Cave Creek Museum to host unique, historical events in January

Cave Creek Museum is gearing up for an exciting New Year with a number of events including an antique appraisal day, a family workshop and a history program.
Located 6140 Skyline Drive, Cave Creek Museum features an extensive collection of prehistoric and historic artifacts that describe the lives of Native Americans, miners, ranchers and pioneers, according to a press release.
The museum hours are 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; and 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Fridays.
The January schedule includes:
Family Fun Workshop: Catherine Jones, A Pistol Packing Momma
- 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8:
- Catherine Jones was a deputy game warden in the 1920s. She homesteaded the 1,280 acre Cahava Ranch. She loved to drive. She was an artist, a poetess, and the unofficial “Queen of Cave Creek” for almost half a century. Discover how Catherine earned her nickname and participate in interesting activities of life in Cave Creek in the ‘20s
Stamp Mill Run
- 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
- Free outside demonstration. See this historic 1880 “Golden Reef Mine Stamp Mill” in action as volunteers crush hard rock ore in search of gold that can be separated and saved. The museum is particularly pleased to showcase this 10-Stamp Mill that came from its own mining district and was originally located on Continental Mountain, the press release stated.
“A Hundred Years of Cave Creek” Part I
- 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
- In 1958, Beverly Metcalfe Brooks left behind Illinois to become one of the last paying guests at a dude ranch. She came looking for adventure and found love and a new life in a little Arizona town called Cave Creek. In her 58 years as a resident of Cave Creek, Ms. Metcalfe Brooks has known the most vaunted of names in our town’s past. Enjoy a rare opportunity to hear this sassy, opinionated resident share stories about some of Cave Creek’s greatest characters and Cave Creek’s growth from a dusty Calvary re-mounting station in the 1870s to the town lived in today.
Antique Appraisal Day
- 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21
- During this museum fundraiser, Appraiser Sean Morton will examine treasures, discuss their origins, and assess their value. Mr. Morton is a member of the Antiques Appraisal Association of America and has more than 20 years experience in the fine arts and antiques field.
- Fee: $20 per item – limit of two items per person per session. Guests may attend more than one session.
For information, call 480-488-2764, or visit www.cavecreekmuseum.org.
