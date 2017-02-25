Celebrity Fight Night to honor Harrison Ford, Muhammad Ali

Actor Harrison Ford will be honored at this year’s Celebrity Fight Night XXIII: Celebrating Ali, a special tribute event taking place on March 18 at the J.W. Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.
The Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Awards were established at Celebrity Fight Night IV to recognize leaders in the sports, entertainment and business communities who best represent the qualities associated with the “Champ” and his fight to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease.
Previous award recipients throughout the years have included Halle Berry, Robin Williams, Billy Crystal, Howard Schultz, Jennifer Lopez, Steve Martin, Joe Montana, Tony Hawk, Robert De Niro, Kevin Costner, Magic Johnson, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Forest Whitaker, Clive Davis, Larry King, Jack Nicklaus, Emmitt Smith, Wayne Gretzky, Michael J. Fox, Michael Phelps, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Evander Holyfield to name a few.
Reba McEntire will return as emcee, with renowned music producer David Foster reprising his role as musical director.
This year’s event will include a special tribute to the late Muhammad Ali with special words shared by Billy Crystal, Sharon Stone, and Larry King.
Having first accepted an invitation to attend Celebrity Fight Night in its third year as a featured guest, Muhammad Ali helped put the now-legendary fundraising event on the map.
Celebrity Fight Night XXIII will feature on-stage appearances and entertainment by David Foster, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Caroline Campbell, Colbie Caillat, The London Essentials, Mike Love, Brian McKnight, Dennis Quaid, Smokey Robinson, and The Shadowboxers.
Additional expected attendees include Lonnie Ali, Laila Ali, Melissa Peterman, Larry Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer, Earnie Shavers, Nancy Lieberman, Verne Troyer, Michael Carbajal and more.
Celebrity Fight Night has raised $127 million over the past 22 years benefitting the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, as well as several other worthy charities.
The black-tie event features a cocktail reception, silent auction, elegant dinner, and live auction including one-of-a-kind luxury items and experiences.
Celebrity Fight Night Foundation is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1994 by Jimmy Walker to support the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, as well as numerous other charities.
Individual tickets for Celebrity Fight Night start at $1,500. To purchase tickets or get more information visit www.celebrityfightnight.org or call 602-956-1121.
