Celebrity Fight Night to honor Muhammad Ali

The 23rd Annual Celebrity Fight Night will dedicate the evening to celebrating and honoring the life and enduring legend of Muhammad Ali at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa at 5350 E Marriott Drive starting March 18 at 6 p.m.
While more celebrities will be announced soon, some of the celebrities planning to pay tribute in-person so far include Lonnie Ali, Billy Crystal, David Foster, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Colbie Caillat, Larry Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer, Brian McKnight, Dennis Quaid, Smokey Robinson, Mike Love, Evander Holyfield, Larry King, Melissa Peterman, Verne Troyer, Nancy Lieberman, Earnie Shavers, Billy Blanks and many more guests will be making a special appearance.
As part of the evening friends and stars including Mr. Crystal, who was like a brother to Muhammad and gave the eulogy at his funeral, will be on-stage sharing their special Muhammad stories and paying tribute.
“We cannot thank everyone at Celebrity Fight Night enough for their continued support this past year,” Lonnie Ali said in a release. “Not only did they help us remember and pay our respects to Muhammad during a very difficult time, but to know they will celebrate his life and pay tribute to him at this year’s 23rd Annual Celebrity Fight Night on March 18 means the world to us. I know Muhammad will be looking down and smiling that night.”
The evening will also be filled with live auction items including musical performances by many of today’s stars and many surprises throughout the evening. Grammy Award-winning leading lady of country music Ms. McEntire will emcee the evening for the 11th year, and 16-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Mr. Foster, will serve as Musical Director for his 18th year.
As with previous years, Celebrity Fight Night 2017 will benefit the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute, as well as other charities.
“We miss Muhammad more every day. He was our friend, our hero and because of his contributions and time over the years, Celebrity Fight Night has been able to raise more than $20 million for the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute and many other wonderful causes during its 23 year history,” Jimmy Walker, founder of Celebrity Fight Night, said in a release. “That is why we want to dedicate this special evening to celebrating The Champ.”
Individual tickets for Celebrity Fight Night start at $1,500 – $5,000 and can be purchased at www.celebrityfightnight.org or call (602) 956-1121.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.