‘Queen of Salsa’ gets new exhibit at the Musical Instrument Museum

The Musical Instrument Museum in partnership with the Celia Cruz Legacy Project have created a new display honoring the internationally celebrated Salsa singer.
Musically brilliant and always hip, Ms. Cruz was among the most treasured Hispanic American artists of all time, according to a press release.
“If Celia Cruz hadn’t come to the United States in the 1960s, already an internationally celebrated Cuban singer, we’d be telling a different history of salsa music,” said MIM Latin American and Carribean curator, Daniel Piper in the press release. “A matriarch – ‘The Queen’ – Celia was essential to New York City’s youthful Latin music movement, and she never stopped producing major hits even in the last years of her life.”
On display is a stage dress Ms. Cruz wore from her 1992 Jazz at Lincoln Center concert with Tito Puente along with her signature sculpture shoes.
This style of shoe started by Ms. Cruz is still a trend seen in popular fashion today. Also on display is a pair of maracas gifted to Mr. Cruz by renowned Cuban band, La Sonora Matancera.
Video clips of the singer highlight her infectious energy and commanding stage presence, the release stated. Included is a performance of Celia Cruz with New York City pioneer salsa group, the Fania All-Stars.
Ms. Cruz was born in Havana, Cuba and became one of the most successful and iconic Salsa singer in the world. This garnered her the title ‘Queen of Salsa’ which she carried with class and distinction for more than half a century.
Her powerful voice and electrifying rhythm amassed more than 100 worldwide recognitions, multiple platinum and gold records, three Grammy awards and four Latin Grammy awards, three honorary doctorates, the Presidential Medal of Arts and a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.
Her boundless enthusiasm, genuine warmth, and deep-seated humanitarianism made Ms. Cruz the Latin music industry’s most accomplished and revered performer and the world’s most notable ambassador of Hispanic Culture.
