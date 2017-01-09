Chefs, firefighters team up to raise money for PCH Jan. 28

Firehouse cooks and local restaurant chefs are set to battle each other in the kitchens of Scottsdale’s Allstate Appliance Showroom, in an event raising funds for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
The 6 Alarm Cook-off will showcase a spectacle of tasty treats as seasoned chefs are paired up with firehouse cooks in attempts to win a first prize metal.
Cost of admission is $45 per person and includes free valet parking, entry to the event, food, adult beverages and live entertainment.
The event begins at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28, and includes a silent auction, raffle and other surprises, according to a press release. The Allstate Appliance Showroom is locate 15250 N. Hayden Road in Scottsdale.
Tickets can be purchased at twogalsevents.com.
