City of Scottsdale launches 2017 water efficiency workshops

The city of Scottsdale will be offering workshops and tours to teach residents how to refresh and enhance the beauty of their landscape while saving water and money.
Classes and tours are free, open to all Scottsdale residents and appropriate for all levels of skill and experience, according to a press release.
The current series runs February through June and covers topics from rainwater harvesting to drip irrigation design and repair.
During the tour of the Scottsdale Xeriscape Garden at Chaparral Park, Garden Caretaker Bill Casenhiser will guide you through the 5.5-acre desert oasis near Hayden and McDonald roads. The garden is home to over 7,000 beautiful, water-thrifty plants of 200 different species, the release stated.
Advanced registration is required for the workshops and tours and can be made online at ScottsdaleAZ.gov/Water or by calling 480-312-5690. Confirmations will be provided.
Rainwater Harvesting
- Earth-friendly yard design advice using simple earthworks and low-water-use plants. Bring a plan of your property to use during the class.
- 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18
- Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Plant Care in the Desert
- Proper watering, fertilizing and other maintenance techniques to help your landscape thrive. This class will include care of frost-bitten plants.
- 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24
- Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Learn to Prune
- Learn basic pruning cuts in a hands-on outdoor setting from an ISA Certified Arborist. This class fills quickly, so register early!
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 17
- Scottsdale Xeriscape Garden at Chaparral Park
Efficient Lawn Care & Outdoor Leaks
- Practical advice for maintaining a healthy and beautiful water-efficient lawn. Learn tips for reading a water meter and locating outdoor leaks.
- 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25
- Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road
Landscaping for Small Spaces & Patios
- Discover how choosing the right plant for the right place can enhance even the smallest landscapes and patios.
- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29
- Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th Street
Xeriscape 101
- Learn how applying simple Xeriscape principles can help you create a beautiful low-maintenance and low-water-use yard.
- 11 a.m.-noon Friday, March 31
- Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th Street
ABCs of Watering
- Techniques for proper watering can increase the health and beauty of your plants while saving water. Hands-on irrigation controller programming included.
- 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1
- Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th Street
Learn to Prune
- Learn basic pruning cuts in a hands-on outdoor setting from an ISA Certified Arborist. This class fills quickly, so register early!
- 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22
- Scottsdale Xeriscape Garden at Chaparral Park
Drip Irrigation Design & Installation
- Simple things you need to know about designing, installing and maintaining an efficient drip irrigation system.
- 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20
- Civic Center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Summer Color
- Landscapes don’t have to be drab during summer heat. Learn about heat-tolerant plants that provide color during our hottest months.
- 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10
- Mustang Library, 10101 N. 90th Street
Scottsdale Xeriscape Garden Tour
- Take a walking tour (approximately two miles) through the Scottsdale Xeriscape Garden at Chaparral Park with caretaker Bill Casenhiser. This demonstration garden is home to over 7,000 plants from 200 species. See water-thrifty plants in action and have your desert plant questions answered by an expert.
- 10 a.m.-noon Friday April 1, and Saturday, April 23
- Scottsdale Xeriscape Garden at Chaparral Park
