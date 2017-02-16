D-backs host Fan Fest on Presidents Day

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the 13th annual Subway D-backs Fan Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at Salt River Fields.
The free event allows fans access to current players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters, according to a press release. The event will also feature autograph and photograph sessions with current and former players; a question-and-answer session with players, new management and alumni; the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation Yard Sale; an Instagram scavenger hunt; D-backs inflatables and face painting; and Subway cash cards for the first 3,000 fans.
Several current players will be in attendence including Paul Goldschmidt, Zack Greinke, David Peralta and A.J. Pollock, among others.
Coaches expected to participate include Manager Torey Lovullo, Bench Coach Ron Gardenhire, Bullpen Coach Mike Fetters and Quality Control and Catching Coach Robby Hammock.
Broadcasters Bob Brenly, Steve Berthiaume, Greg Schulte, Tom Candiotti, Mike Ferrin, and Oscar Soria will also be in attendance, as well as President & CEO Derrick Hall, Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Hazen, Luis Gonzalez, J.J. Putz, Willie Bloomquist and Orlando Hudson among several other former D-backs players.
The Subway Fan Fest Stage will feature several question-and-answer sessions, including:
- 12:15 p.m. – Hosted by Mr. Schulte with guests Mr. Johnson, Mr. Gonzalez and Mr. Brenly
- 12:45 p.m. – Hosted by Mr. Hall with guests Jake Lamb and Archie Bradley
- 1:15 p.m. – Hosted by Mr. Berthiaume with guests Mr. Hazen, Mr. Lovullo and Mr. Hall
- 1:45 p.m. – Hosted by Mr. Soria (in Spanish) with guests Mr. Peralta, Yasmany Tomás and Fernando Rodney
- 2:15 p.m. – Hosted by Mr. Berthiaume with guests Mr. Goldschmidt, Mr. Pollock and Mr. Greinke
- 2:45 p.m. – Hosted by Mr. Ferrin with guests Robbie Ray, Patrick Corbin, Taijuan Walker and catchers
Fans can purchase autograph session vouchers for $5, with proceeds benefiting the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.
Fans may purchase a maximum of one table per session and two vouchers per table. Autograph session times begin 15 minutes after the hour and run until the end of the hour.
Season Ticket Holders can purchase autograph session vouchers online from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. All D-backs Insider e-mail subscribers will also have a special online presale opportunity Friday, Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Autograph session vouchers will go on public sale at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at the Salt River Fields Home Plate Box Office. Those who purchase vouchers online can pick them up at Season Ticket Services Headquarters located near the third base ticket office at Salt River Fields.
The @Dbacks Social Media Zone will provide a central hub for connecting fans to the team through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat along with the MLB.com Ballpark app. Those who participate in the scavenger hunt can share various items on Instagram for a chance to win a D-backs prizes.
Fans who follow the team on social media will have the opportunity to gain access to a private VIP area where they can interact and play games with D-backs players.
