David Bromberg Quintet performs this fall in Scottsdale

David Bromberg, an American musician who has performed with some of the biggest names in rock history, brings his concert tour to Scottsdale this fall.
The David Bromberg Quintet will perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Tickets for the event start at $30 and may be purchased online at http://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/.
David Bromberg – a godfather of Americana, decorated multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, gifted song interpreter and lauded bandmate to the stars – released “The Blues, The Whole Blues and Nothing But The Blues” last October.
Produced by Levon Helm and Bob Dylan’s long-time collaborator and three-time Grammy winner, Larry Campbell, Mr. Bromberg’s first album since 2013 is a curated selection of deep cuts from the blues genre, in addition to original compositions.
Mr. Bromberg found his inspiration for the album when he heard Willie Nelson repeat a quote from Texas fiddler Johnny Gimble: “There’s only two kinds of music – the Star-Spangled Banner and the Blues.”
Dr. John called Mr. Brombert “an American music icon.” The musician counts Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Emmylou Harris, Jerry Garcia, Bonnie Raitt, Carly Simon, The Eagles, and so many more as collaborators, fans and friends. This is his 18th album, the latest in a solo career that began in 1971 on his self-titled debut.
The David Bromberg Quintet will bring its exuberant live show featuring Mark Cosgrove, Nate Grower, Josh Kanusky, and Suavek Zaniesienko to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., in Scottsdale.
The concert is a production of Danny Zelisko Presents. Mr. Zelisko has been bringing shows to Arizona since 1974. He founded and ran Evening Star Productions starting in 1976, and helped make Arizona and the Southwest a viable stop on most contemporary tours, producing thousands of shows over the years.
The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is funded in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, which receives support from the State of Arizona and National Endowment for the Arts.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.